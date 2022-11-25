Bay City Rollers’ original singer teams up with West End star to release Christmas single

A founding member of the Bay City Rollers and a West End musical theatre star have joined forces to release a Christmas song.

The much-loved Edinburgh band’s original singer, Nobby Clark, has teamed up with fellow local Jeff Leyton to release One In A Million – a beautifully heart-tugging song paying tribute to mothers everywhere.

The two legendary Capital musicians dreamed up the idea of duetting together after meeting at a dinner show in the city’s Dine restaurant.

Explaining how the single came about, Nobby says: “I met Jeff Leyton when I was invited to one of his live shows at Dine in Edinburgh. We kept in touch and discovered we both had something in common - we grew up in Edinburgh and had similar stories to tell.

“Jeff asked if I would be interested in doing a duet and recording one of my songs that he had heard on the internet with him, but I said I would write something new and came up with a song that meant something to us both.

“The lyrics are about my mum, Irene, who was an Accounts Clerk, and I wrote parts of the song that related to Jeff’s mum and, in fact, the song could relate to anyone who’s lost their mother and will always love and miss her.”

Jeff Leyton adds: “Two Edinburgh lads from different music backgrounds coming together in a duet, seemed like a brilliant idea to me, especially when life for the both of us has been like a roller coaster, in the respect of our careers.

“Nobby suggested a song that reminded me of my mother, standing at the window, probably washing the dishes, while I was outside playing with my pals.

“That picture came into my mind instantly the minute I read the words, and filled me with memories; my mother shouting over the balcony.

“Teresa was my mother’s name and she was full of good advice, that I didn’t appreciate until now.”

One In A Million will be released on Tuesday, December 6 via download and streaming services including iTunes, AppleMusic, Spotify, Napster, BoomPlay, YouTube, TikTok, AmazonMusic, Pandora, Deezer, Tidal and many more.