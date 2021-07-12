Finn Oxtoby, from Penicuik, reached the summit of Ben Nevis on Saturday, July 10 - raising more than £1,600 in the process.

Speaking to the Evening News, Finn’s mum, Fern Oxtoby, said she was “absolutely bursting with pride” at his achievement.

She said the money would go towards paying for the cost of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) treatment needed by Finn’s uncle Glen.

First diagnosed in January 2015, Glen is unable to receive potentially life-changing stem cell treatment in Scotland - even though it is offered to patients in England and Wales.

Instead, the 33-year-old is planning a trip to Mexico to undergo the £40,000 procedure.

“It saddens me that it’s down to where you live if you are eligible for the treatment or not,” Fern said. “However, Glen is in talks with his medical professionals at the moment to try and have the treatment within the UK.

“If he is successful with getting the treatment in the UK, the money raised will go towards rehabilitation that he will require after such an intensive treatment.

“However,” she added, “no one from Scotland has ever received this treatment on the NHS.”

Determined to help his uncle out, little superhero Finn embarked on the gruelling ascent at the weekend, after Covid restrictions forced a series of delays.

“Finn did struggle with the climb,” his mum explained. “Not so much physically but mentally.

“It was very challenging, especially as we turned another corner and realised the summit was still so far away.

“All the fellow climbers encouraging Finn on the way up was amazing.

“They were cheering him on, praising him and genuinely just supporting such an amazing experience.

“Finn bounced back down, he didn’t struggle at all with the descent. I think it was just the length of time it took to get to the top.”

Fern added: “It was really emotional and certainly a few tears were shed by us.

“I’m absolutely bursting with pride.”

You can contribute to Finn’s inspiring fundraising efforts on his JustGiving page here.

