Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Maria Cirpaciu has sold The Big Issue on Morningside Road in Edinburgh from Monday to Thursday every week for the last four years.

The mother-of-one said the job has taught her how to stand up for herself and has also given her quality time with her young daughter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mariana Cirpaciu with Jane Barlow selling the magazine.

Ms Cirpaciu said she enjoys her job and is delighted to have been invited to set up shop at the book festival this month.

“It’s nice here in Morningside, so beautiful and selling the magazine is great because I can work some days and be home others for my daughter,” she said.

“She’s five and I sell it when she’s at school, but I’m home on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. I couldn’t do that with another job.

Ms Cirpacui went on to say that selling the magazine has helped her feel part of Morningside’s community.

Mariana Cirpaciu at her pitch in Morningside Road, Edinburgh.

She said: “I have a lot of friends in this area now and I’ve become part of the community through selling the magazine.”

She added: “From selling The Big Issue here my English has improved and I’ve learned how to help people and to be more chatty. It’s also taught me how to be a bit more cheeky and stand up for myself.”

The Covid-19 pandemic has been a difficult time for the saleswoman who has not been able to see her family for more than 18-months.

She said: “I haven’t been back on holiday because of Covid and everything, and it’s too expensive so I’m not seeing them for now. It’s a little bit hard but I speak to them often.”

The pandemic has also impacted sales due to quieter streets meaning less sales.

She said: “When everybody was locked down it wasn’t possible for me to sell The Big Issue and it’s still a little bit quiet even now.”

You can support Ms Cirpaciu or your own local vendor by buying a copy of the magazine or getting up a subscription to The Big Issue.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.