Bingo Loco is returning to Edinburgh this weekend and is sure to be an unforgettable night.

Bingo Loco combines a night of top tunes and live DJs with one of the nation’s most popular games.

And, as anyone who attended this summer's events in the Capital can attest, nights out don't come much bigger, bolder or brighter.

Described as a “perfect post-lockdown experience”, these sensory-stimulating shows do everything supersized, immersing revellers in a world of epic throwback tunes, showers of confetti, wild performers and so much more.

Bingo Loco will take place at ATIK in West Tollcross on Friday (October 15), before returning to the same venue on October 29.

There are also a string of dates planned for November and December.

Turning the traditional game on its head, Bingo Loco is all about carnage and chaos with sensational prizes including cars and holidays.

There are also more quirky prizes to be won, such as lawnmowers and ten-foot teddy bears.

On top of that, expect epic dance-offs, catchy tunes, light displays, confetti showers, lip sync battles, fancy dress and wild performers.

Not to forget a game of bingo like no other.

Craig Reynolds, co-founder of Bingo Loco, says: “We are rolling straight into the autumn and winter season with shows packed full of entertainment, off the back of an incredible summer season that saw us bring Bingo Loco all over the UK.”

The event also visits Glasgow, along with a host of English cities – including Brighton, Derby, Leeds, Middlesbrough, Nottingham and Plymouth.

