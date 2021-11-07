East Lothian farmer Pete took to the stage and shared his love of cows as he just missed out on heading into the next round of Blankety Blank. Photographer: Matt Frost

A new series of the famous game show Blankety Blank saw Bradley Walsh host as Sally Lindsay, Andi Oliver, Chris McCausland, Jimmy Carr, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Melvin Odoom fill in the blanks to help the contestants win top prizes.

On this particular episode, East Lothian farmer Pete took to the stage and shared his love of cows as he just missed out on heading into the next round.

When asked what his favourite animal was on episode six of the new series of the remade show, East Lothian Pete said: “I’m a big cow fan myself”, commenting that his favourite bovine friend on the farm was Dawn the cow.

Aiming to win a car, Pete got off to good start by guessing celebrities would guess ‘tractor’ for a blank on a farm-related question with four of them putting the common piece of farm equipment as their answer.

However, going head-to-head with Blackpool contestant Lindsey, sadly Pete lost out on heading into the next round by one point and winning a home jukebox.

Pete was unable to match the blank with celebrities Sally Lindsey and Melvin Odoom which focused on how you would smuggle in snacks to the cinema. He said, ‘bag’, Sally said ‘pocket’ and Melvin said, ‘coat.’

Yet, the East Lothian farmer did still manage to go home with the very highly coveted Blankety Blank cheque book and pen.

The First episode of Blankety Blank was aired on January 18, 1979 and has recently made a comeback on our TV screens.

Through the years, the show has been presented by Terry Wogan, Les Dawson, Paul O'Grady, David Walliams and now Bradley Walsh.

The show is based on the American game show Match Game, with contestants trying to match answers given by celebrity panelists to fill-in-the-blank questions.

