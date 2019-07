Have your say

A body has been found in the searching for missing Broxburn man Alan Kerr.

Alan Kerr, aged 62, was last seen at an address in Hillview Avenue on the evening of Monday 29th July.

The discovery was made shortly after 5pm on Tuesday 30th July in the Almond Valley Viaduct area.

Formal identification is yet to take place and Alan's family have been informed.

The death is being treated as non-suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.