Body of East Lothian dad-to-be Kieran Cowan found in Loch Awe after boat capsized

The body of an East Lothian man whose boat capsized on Loch Awe has been recovered, police have confirmed.

23-year-old Kieran Cowan, from Prestonpans, was one of three people on a boat which capsized on Loch Awe in Argyll and Bute on Saturday.

Kieran Cowan

Two other people onboard managed to make it to safety, however Mr Cowan had not been seen since.

All three emergency services were joined by coastguard teams at the loch after it capsized at about 4:40pm on Saturday, August 17th.

Two of the men, aged 23 and 27 years, were able to swim to the nearby island.

After raising the alarm, they were rescued and taken by ambulance to Lorn and Islands Hospital in Oban and later discharged.

Mr Cowan's family also released a statement describing him as having a "heart of gold".

Formal identification is yet to take place on the body but Mr Cowan's family have been informed.

A joint Police Scotland and Marine Accident Investigation Branch inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing.