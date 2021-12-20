Bo'ness hair salon clients donate £1500 of toys with many going to Edinburgh Sick Kids

For the second year, Leah Johnstone, who owns Leah Bella salon in the town’s Linlithgow Road, asked her clients to help spread a little happiness by donating toys, gifts and cash.

Last year their generosity brought in £1000-worth of toys for Santa to deliver, but this year Leah was astonished when the tally came to £1500.

The donations were split between Edinburgh’s Sick Kids hospital, where the nursing staff were delighted to receive the toys to be handed over on December 25 to their patients, and the Cash for Kids Appeal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ellie McIntosh, junior hairdresser and Leah Bella, owner of Leah Bella salon with toys and gifts for Sick Kids in Edinburgh and Cash for Kids appeal

A £200 cash donation was given to Bo’ness Old Kirk Food Pantry to help provided Christmas dinners.

Thanking all who donated, Leah said: “The amount we received was amazing. It will certainly make a big difference to those in hospital and the less fortunate this Christmas.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.