Bo'ness park group need your help to secure community hub funds

The group has applied to Falkirk Council' s Community Choices fund to meet the costs of the surveys, site investigations and the fees involved in getting detailed planning permission for a community hub at the town’s football ground. The public vote to decide who gets funds closes at 5pm on Monday, go to www.falkirk.gov.uk/ccvote.

The planned hub includes a cafe, soft play area, a large hall and two meeting rooms, as well as a terrace that overlooks the pitch. This latest proposal follows the association’s success since it was founded in 2012, delivering a new 3G astro pitch with floodlights and bringing Newtown Park into the hands of the community.