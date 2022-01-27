The Sue Gray report that could prove critical to the Prime Minister’s position in office is still undergoing final checks from legal, HR and police teams, it is understood.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng indicated the report might not be out until next week, despite it expected to be handed to Downing Street on Wednesday

Asked whether the Sue Gray report might not be published until Monday, he said: “I don’t know, I mean it hasn’t come out today. I read it might be the end of the week. But as you say it could be early next week. Let’s wait and see.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sue Gray report may not be published until next week, Kwasi Kwarteng has indicated (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images).

There were suggestions that due to Thursday being Holocaust Memorial Day and many MPs being back in their constituencies from Thursday afternoon, No 10 may hold off on publishing the report once it was received.

However, Leader of the Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg said the conclusions would be important enough to bring to the House straight away.

Asked whether Boris Johnson would have to resign if he lied outside Parliament, Kwarteng said: “All I’m saying is that he’s bound, as you would expect, by the ministerial code.”

Number 10 have said they intend to publish the report as they have received it but it is a matter for Mr Johnson to decide.

Tory MPs have held off until the publication of the report to pass judgment on their leader.

It is not clear what the report has discovered but an indication of how damaging it could be for the Government came when Scotland Yard chief Dame Cressida Dick announced a police inquiry was being carried out, based in part on evidence obtained by the Gray investigation.

During Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer suggested Mr Johnson had misled Parliament about Downing Street parties, something which would normally require a minister to resign.

Asked if he would quit, the Prime Minister said: “No.”

Mr Johnson replied: “Of course he wants me out of the way – he does, and of course I don’t deny, for all sorts of reasons, many people may want me out of the way.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.