Boy, 9, cycles 140 miles in three days to visit his Edinburgh grandparents in aid of animal charity

Lewis and his dad at home before setting off on their epic cycle on Thursday.

Lewis Bailie is finishing up the last leg of his mammoth effort with dad, Mark, and the pair went for a victory lap of Arthur’s Seat before riding out to Balerno to see grandparents Gordon and Liz McIvor on Saturday afternoon.

Young Lewis, who has his own pet chickens at home in Morpeth, Northumberland, is cycling to raise money for the RSPCA Newcastle and Northumberland branch and anyone wanting to donate can do so HERE. Lewis is a member of the charity and says he is keen to help animals have better lives.

Lewis’s mum, Christine, said her son came up with the idea for the epic cycle about a year ago and they felt this week was the right time to do it with a good weather forecast during the English school holidays.

Young Lewis on his epic cycle challenge.

Mrs Bailie, who is part of the support team, said: “He has been on a bike from a young age and he mastered a pedal bike aged four and has been in a cycle club, Tyneside Vagabonds, since the age of six. His dad loves cycling and he goes out cycling with him and the family too. It’s what he loves doing.

“I am super proud of him. It’s amazing. Obviously we would not have put the whole thing in action if we did not think he could do it. It’s all come from him and he is loving it.”

Lewis left Morpeth on Thursday morning and stopped over in Coldstream after completing the longest 103km leg of his cycle before heading north-west to Gifford, East Lothian, on Friday. On Saturday morning, he set off for Edinburgh.

Mrs Bailie, who is originally from Balerno where her parents live, says Lewis and his dad have been sticking to quiet back roads during the cycle.

Lewis outside the Tweeddale Arms Hotel.

She said: “Lewis is in good form. He was tired yesterday when we met them in Gifford as there was a mega hill on the way there, but he got some food and a night’s sleep and a big breakfast today.”

Once Lewis and his dad reach Edinburgh on Saturday, they plan to cycle a couple of times around Arthur’s Seat before meeting other family members - including mum Christine, her seven-year-old daughter, Heather, and grandmother Liz - at Saughton Park before they all ride out to Balerno together.

It is thought they will reach Balerno by around 3pm.

Anyone wanting to donate to Lewis’s cause can do so HERE.

Lewis with his dad, Mark.

