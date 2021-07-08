Capital emergency services were called to the scene in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirm that they received a report of a fire in a two storey building on Braehead Avenue around 5.19 am.

They sent four appliances to the scene, and an ambulance was also called.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Braehead Avenue: 97-year-old dies in house fire on Edinburgh street

The police have confirmed that a 97-year-old woman was taken to hospital, where she died a short time later.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were made aware of a fire at a property on Braehead Avenue around 5.40am on Thursday, 8 July, 2021.

“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. A 97-year-old woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where she died a short time later.

“Enquiries into the cause of the fire are ongoing.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.