Braehead Avenue fire: 97-year-old dies in house blaze on Edinburgh street

A 97-year-old woman has died after a house fire on a street in the Barnton area of Edinburgh.

By Rachel Mackie
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 1:20 pm

Capital emergency services were called to the scene in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirm that they received a report of a fire in a two storey building on Braehead Avenue around 5.19 am.

They sent four appliances to the scene, and an ambulance was also called.

The police have confirmed that a 97-year-old woman was taken to hospital, where she died a short time later.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were made aware of a fire at a property on Braehead Avenue around 5.40am on Thursday, 8 July, 2021.

“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. A 97-year-old woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where she died a short time later.

“Enquiries into the cause of the fire are ongoing.”

