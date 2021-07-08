Braehead Avenue fire: 97-year-old dies in house blaze on Edinburgh street
A 97-year-old woman has died after a house fire on a street in the Barnton area of Edinburgh.
Capital emergency services were called to the scene in the early hours of Thursday morning.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirm that they received a report of a fire in a two storey building on Braehead Avenue around 5.19 am.
They sent four appliances to the scene, and an ambulance was also called.
The police have confirmed that a 97-year-old woman was taken to hospital, where she died a short time later.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were made aware of a fire at a property on Braehead Avenue around 5.40am on Thursday, 8 July, 2021.
“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. A 97-year-old woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where she died a short time later.
“Enquiries into the cause of the fire are ongoing.”