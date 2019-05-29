BrewDog will allow fans to decide what they want to pay for beer at the craft brewery's bars around the world.

The Scottish firm is running the Honest to Dog initiative from June 3 to 9 in all but seven of its venues.

But there is a catch - it is only available to its 106,000 shareholders - known as "Equity Punks".

Those who pay less than the value of their bill will be given a feedback card to explain why.

Any overpayments will be split between the BrewDog Foundation and staff at the bar.

Co-founder James Watt said: "With BrewDog being a community-owned business, it's important for us to know what customers think of our products.

"With the Honest to Dog initiative we want to show our commitment to our Equity Punks by putting them in the driver's seat so they can tell us what they think our products are worth and most importantly, why.

"This is a ground-breaking social and business experiment that has never been done before.

"We want to take the risk no matter the financial profit as we think that the results will be invaluable.

"To that end, we also want to share these results with the world in order to create a better business model and relationship with our fans."

Venues that will not become "honesty bars" are Inverurie, Edinburgh Airport, Reykjavik, Oslo, Florence, Bologna and Rome.

Minimum alcohol pricing legislation will come into play with proposed pricing according to the firm in their native Scotland as well as some international markets.

Feedback given during the initiative - which includes food orders - will be published online afterwards.