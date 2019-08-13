Breweries which make gin to be celebrated at an Edinburgh gin festival

City centre pubs the Conan Doyle, the Mitre Bar, Deacon Brodie’s Tavern, Greyfriars Bobby’s Bar and Rose Street Brewery are holding their fourth annual gin festival, but this year are putting a beer-related spin on it.

Nicholson’s Pubs, who own the pubs, will give beer drinkers the opportunity to try special gin creations from breweries they know and love throughout Nicholson’s Gin Festival.

The festival will run from 12 August until 8 September and breweries such as Brewdog, Purity and Adnam’s will showcase their own gins over the course of the festival.

Ross Timms, marketing manager at Nicholson’s Pubs, said: “The Nicholson’s Gin Festival is about celebrating all things gin and giving our guests the opportunity to sample some of the best and most elusive gins around.

“We’re incredibly excited to be partnering with some of the best brands in gin, including fantastic distilleries and breweries from across the globe.

“These special gins will be available for the duration of the Gin Festival, making it the perfect chance to explore the world of gin.

“But, of course, if we can’t sway you there’s need to worry as we’ll have our usual cask ales, craft beers and ciders on tap throughout August!”

The festival will also host a range of gins from distilleries worldwide including Gin Sul, which has only recently launched in the UK, and homegrown British drinks-maker Chapel Down.