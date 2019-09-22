Britain's newest aircraft carrier set sail for first time under Forth Bridges

Britain's newest aircraft carrier, the HMS Prince of Wales, sailed under the iconic bridges as part of her first trial on sea.

Eight years after her steel was cut, the HMS Prince of Wales set sail on a wet and windy day, leaving the Rosyth dockyard for the first time.

Britain's newest aircraft carrier, Prince of Wales, sailed from the firth of forth for the very first time. Picture: FotoWare/ Royal Navy Media Archive

As only the second ship in the world, after HMS Queen Elizabeth, to be built from the hull upwards, the £3 billion aircraft carrier passed under the iconic bridges to enter the Firth of Forth before starting her extensive sea trials off the north-east of Scotland.

The vessel, which has emerged two years after her sister ship, was specifically designed to operate the fifth generation F35B Lightning II Joint Strike fighter jet.

Both ships are bigger than anything previously built for the Royal Navy.

Defence Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said "Prince of Wales departure from Rosyth is a landmark moment for the carrier programme. As the ship takes the next step to becoming fully operational, she carries with her the story of Britain's maritime might.

"This tremendous achievement is a testament to the talent of British industry and I look forward to the moment we can welcome her into the Royal Navy family."