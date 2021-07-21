The Liverpool indie band are hitting the road to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their much-loved debut album, All Change, and will stop off at the Capital’s Liquid Room on Saturday, February 5.

First released in 1995, All Change became the highest-selling debut album in the history of the Polydor record label.

Recorded and mixed at Manor and Sawmill studios with legendary producer John Leckie, the album spawned the Top 20 singles Finetime and Alright, while Sandstorm and Walkaway both reached the Top 10.

Cast will visit Edinburgh next year.

During their visit to Edinburgh, Cast’s line-up will feature frontman John Power (vocals/guitar), Liam ‘Skin’ Tyson (guitar), Keith O’Neill (drums) amd Jay Lewis (bass).

The tour will see the group return to their roots as they delight audiences with tracks that first shot them to stardom, playing with an added sense of maturity and experience gained over years in the business.

Speaking ahead of the tour, lead singer Power said: “The All Change album will always be special to me and the band.

“It was our debut album, it captured all the energy and all our hopes – and it was packed to the hilt with great songs.

“We’ll be playing it in its entirety on the All Change tour.”

Tickets for all Cast’s live dates in the UK are available from castband.co.uk/tour

