The tractor on the Edinburgh City Bypass (Photo: Traffic Scotland).

Traffic Scotland reported the breakdown of the farm vehicle on the A720 at around 2.45pm on Wednesday leading to the closure of the offslip at Lothianburn eastbound.

In an update at 4.45pm, Traffic Scotland stated the vehicle was still causing the closure of lane two of two at the offslip.

A broken down lorry added to further delays at around 3.25pm on Wednesday but was cleared at 4.35pm.

Traffic is getting by slowly.

A Traffic Scotland spokesperson said: “Broken down lorry clear - however lane 2 of 2 remains closed for a broken down tractor.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.30pm on Wednesday 4 August 2021, police received a report a tractor had broken down on the A720 near the Edinburgh Bypass.

"There are no reports of any injuries and recovery of the vehicle is being arranged.”

