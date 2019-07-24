Browns Edinburgh has opened its doors after a stunning refurbishment

Browns Brasserie on George Street, re-opened its doors last week following a major refurbishment, revealing its beautiful new look to the Capital.

Its new look takes inspiration from 1920s interiors featuring art deco styling with high ceilings, black and white tiled floors and opulent gold finishes.

Browns re-opened its doors last week following a major refurbishment, revealing its beautiful new look

The refurbished restaurant and bar provides a stunning backdrop to enjoy the refreshed food and drink menu.

Throughout the day visitors can enjoy classic British dishes and fresh seasonal ingredients, as well as afternoon tea.

Fans of seafood are in for a treat as there will also be fresh market fish and Scottish mussels which are delivered daily and an ever-changing daily specials menu including fresh lobster on Thursdays, oysters on Fridays, Chateaubriand on Saturdays and Sunday Roasts at the weekend.

As part of the makeover, the restaurant has also added an exclusive private dining area, which caters for up to 32 people and is perfect for special occasions and business events.

Guests will be able to take advantage of the refurbished new bar which will serve expertly hand-crafted cocktails and a range of wine, Champagne and Scottish gins and whiskies.

To top it all off, Browns will also be hosting weekly live piano performances, making the eating experience more stylish, intimate and magical.

Emmy Mills, general manager at Browns Edinburgh, said: “We’re so excited to finally reveal our new look to the people of Edinburgh and we look forward to welcoming back guests, old and new.

“We couldn’t be happier with how the brasserie and bar looks follow the refurbishment, and we’re sure that locals and visitors alike will love it just as much as we do!”

To make a booking at the refurbished Browns please call on 0131 225 4442 or visit their website.