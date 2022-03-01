Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

A frustrated mum told of how her child, who attends St Joseph's Primary, has been stabbed with scissors and punched in the stomach in some of the most recent incidents.

It's been confirmed that another family removed their two children from the school after alleged bullying and failure of staff to deal with violent behaviour.

St Joseph's primary, Saughton Road PIC: Google

Police Scotland have been informed of several alleged incidents in junior year groups at the Catholic school on Saughton Road.

Carolynne Harris claims her young child has been grabbed by the throat, struck in the head with a table and left with visible marks on the neck after attacks by one other pupil in the class.

She claims the physical and verbal abuse which started when her child was in P1 has got so bad the youngster is afraid to go into the classroom – and can’t get to sleep at night.

In one incident Mrs Harris claims that staff had to intervene and physically remove the alleged bully from her child.

She said: "A pupil had to be physically pulled off my child. It’s terrible. The bullying started in primary one and they’ve endured it for years. Other parents have complained about it too.

"My wee one often comes home crying, is scared to go into school and has a hard time getting to sleep at night.

"I have reported it to the police a couple of times now. The school told us in a meeting they are not prepared to move the bully. They said maybe my child isn’t suited to the school. For two years nothing was really done. My child was even called a liar.

"I just want them to feel safe. No child deserves to be scared every day. My child sometimes comes running up to the window after going into class. I feel like going back in and taking them home there and then.

"Staff have put supports in place, like a safe space to go to. But it doesn’t stop the bullying that has carried on for years. It’s heartbreaking that the victim is the one who pays for the failure to deal with this.”

Another mum who claims her child has been bullied at the school said that the attacks had had a lasting effect.

Candice said: “My child was stabbed and had hair cut off in targeted attacks. I brought charges against parents, after my salon was later vandalised. My child still goes to the school and is doing a bit better now but it has really affected my child’s life.”

Police Scotland confirmed that they received a report regarding alleged bullying in July and November 2021. Officers made enquiries and the concerns were passed to social services.

A City of Edinburgh Council spokesperson said: “The school are working closely with the families to support the young people involved. The school will continue to do all it can to promote positive behaviour and ensure all the pupils are supported in their relationships and have respect for themselves and others.”

