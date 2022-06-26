The fire appears to be by the Old Royal High School by Calton Hill.

Large plumes of smoke can be seen rising from behind the historic building, and it appears to be bushes and grass on fire right next to the structure.

Smoke has spread across the city centre, and down Leith Walk and emergency services are in attendance.

An eyewitness at the scene has said that they have been told Police Scotland will be evacuating the hill while the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service deal with the incident.

They added that there was a lot of fire engines down on Regents Road, and the hill was covered with fire fighters.

SFRS and Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more comes in

