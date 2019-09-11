Camp America jobs: Adventurous Scots wanted for summer camp roles - here’s how to apply

Adventurous young Scots are wanted to take part in a scheme that could see them living and working in America.

Camp America is heading to Scotland in October to seek out people who want to work at summer camps across the USA - and there’s opportunity to travel afterwards. The programme finds participants jobs at camps across the USA, where the role involves playing with kids and leading activities.

Camp America give people the opportunity to live, work and travel in the USA.

The company work with camps all over the US, from California to New York; and you don’t need qualifications to apply.

Opportunity to travel the USA

After camp is over your travel could take you anywhere in the country - from the city sights of New York to the spectacular natural beauty of the Grand Canyon or Yellowstone.

Recruitment events will be hosted in Edinburgh and Glasgow to give people a taste of what might be in store for them if they sign up. The free events will help people to find out about the program, learn how it works and hear real experiences of camp.

“Camp America was one of the best things I have ever done,” says Lauren Rees, a participant on the program.

“I got placed at a summer camp in California and I spent the summer with a group of amazing people, who are now some of my best friends, just having fun and being a big kid! I was supposed to go for one summer as part of a gap year and I loved it so much I ended up doing it for five summers.

“It gave me the opportunity to experience America and travel, but it also helped me gain skills I could put on my CV and helped with my career. It was an incredibly rewarding experience, feeling like you’re really making a difference to the kids you work with.”

Camp America events in Scotland

The evening events will be at the University of Glasgow on 14 October and at the University of Edinburgh on 22 October. You don’t need to be a student at either university to apply, but you do need to be over 18 by 1 June 2019.

To find out more about Camp America and sign up to the events, go here.