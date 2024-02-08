Campaign encourages schools and parents to talk about the health risks of vaping
There has been a rise in young people in Scotland vaping in recent years, with more than 40 per cent of children and teenagers saying they have tried vapes by the time they reach S4. Vaping is a new and emerging pattern of disruptive behaviour in schools, with staff reporting reduced attendance as young people gather to vape in toilets through the school day.
Nicotine, often found in vapes, can also be linked to stress, anxiety and struggles with sleeping. Research shows addiction to nicotine within days of starting to use it and a quarter of teens who tried vaping say they are addicted.
The Scottish Government has launched the campaign in a bid to help tackle this issue.
Public Health Minister Jenni Minto said: “While E-cigarettes are one of a range of tools for adult smokers to quit smoking, they should never be used by young people or adult non-smokers. We must take action to prevent young people using vapes and becoming addicted which will damage their health, and that’s why we launched a marketing campaign. It is much easier to never start than it is to give up.”
Resources linking to Curriculum for Excellence have been shared with all Scottish schools, including information and facts about vaping, posters, newsletter copy and social media assets.
The ‘Take Hold’ campaign also offers advice for parents about talking about vaping and features a striking image of a young person being ‘taken hold of’ by vape smoke, to highlight how it can take hold of an impact their life.
Allie Cherry-Byrnes, CEO of voluntary education organisation Fast Forward, said: “We know from speaking to schools and parents during our vaping workshops that schools have seen a notable increase of vaping among pupils recently. The nicotine addiction associated with vaping can affect pupils' ability to concentrate in school and schools are also seeing a negative impact on attendance.
"The campaign resources are a useful tool for teachers as they continue to speak to pupils about vaping and help young people understand the health risks.”