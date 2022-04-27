Capsized Kayaker in Firth of Forth Rescued by Queensferry RNLI

At 3pm a bystander spotted the kayaker from land. The bystander dialled 999 to raise the alarm with the UK Coastguard, who sent a request for help to the Queensferry RNLI inshore lifeboat Jimmie Cairncross. The charity’s lifeboat arrived on scene with the casualty at 3.20pm.

Two crew members pulled the extremely tired and visibly cold casualty onboard.

On arrival at Granton Harbour, the casualty was able, with assistance, to disembark the lifeboat into the care of UK Coastguard until the Scottish Ambulance Service arrived.

Queensferry RNLI inshore lifeboat Jimmie Cairncross and the volunteer crew at the scene 500m north of Cramond Island on Sunday. Credit RNLI/Queensferry Lifeboat Station.

Kinghorn RNLI were requested to retrieved the kayak and paddle, then proceeded to meet UK Coastguard personnel at Granton Harbour.

Mike, Queensferry RNLI Helm, said: “Although the kayaker was extremely cold and tired, they managed to stay with the kayak and hold their paddle up in the air which in no doubt helped us find them quickly. They were also wearing a Personal Flotation Device.

"When we reached the casualty, they were unsure how long they had been in the water for, their training and equipment played a massive part in the outcome of this rescue.”

Adrian, Queensferry RNLI Deputy Launch Authority, said: “The bystander did the right thing in calling 999 and asking the UK Coastguard for help.”