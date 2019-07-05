Cargo ship detained in Leith port after sailor's wages went unpaid

The cargo ship Alexander Tvardovskiy has been detained in Leith port due to non-payment of wages to Russian sailors working on board.

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) statement, reported by the BBC, said the government organisation had found "several deficiencies" with the ship.

MCA working closely with ship owners

They included missing valid international safety measures (ISM) and ship security (ISSC) certificates.The MCA added the Cook Island registered ship will remain in the port "until the seafarers' wages are paid and other identified deficiencies are rectified".

The agency said: "The MCA is working closely with the owner and the ship's master to address the various issues raised by the inspection.

"The vessel will not be allowed to sail until the MCA has re-inspected the vessel and is satisfied that the deficiencies have been rectified."

The ship has caused problems in UK waters before, having been involved in a crash with dredger UKD Bluefin and another cargo ship, Wilson Hawk, off the coast of Lincolnshire in August 2012.

According to marinetraffic.com which tracks the world's cargo ships, the Alexander Tvardovskiy previously flew under the Russian flag between 2013 and 2018, and prior to that under the flag of Malta.

Unknown when ship will leave

It is not clear how long this process will take or when the ship will be able to leave the port.

A similar story took place in Great Yarmouth in Norfolk after the ship the Malaviya Twenty was detained for two years by officials due to unpaid port fees and wages. It left the port of Great Yarmouth in October last year.