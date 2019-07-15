Champagne bar opens in Edinburgh's West End

Edinburgh’s West End’s newest champagne and cocktail bar opened its doors on Friday in the hopes of bringing some more sparkle to the city.

Fizz, located on Charlotte Lane, is a high-end bar which offers an elegant environment to enjoy a glass of fizz and also has a separate VIP lounge for hosting special events.

Fizz opened its doors with two VIP receptions

As well as champagne, Fizz also serves bespoke cocktails, patisserie, afternoon teas and Tapas sharing plates.

Fizz is the creation of award-winning entrepreneur, Kay Harrison-Mann, whose last role as a Managing Director of a hospitality company saw her running the Holyrood Hotel and the Marine Hotel and Spa at North Berwick.

She oversaw the creation and strategic development of five-star serviced accommodation and lifestyle bars and restaurants.

“My wide experience in hospitality has taught me the attractions of a venue offering indulgent moments in a relaxing environment, backed up by first class customer service,” Kay said, “It adds several more great reasons for locals and visitors to enjoy a fabulous part of Edinburgh - day and night.”

She has also been Lake District Regional Manager for Macdonald Hotels and worked for Radisson and Q Hotels and Resorts as well as on private consultancy projects.

The launch the bar, Fizz held two VIP receptions on Thursday 10 and Friday 11 July which saw guests entertained by a DJ and served Champagne.

Attendees were also able to try the bar’s signature cocktail, beers, wine, canapés and hot dishes.

Kay added: “The launch parties were magnificent and the atmosphere was buzzing.

“That’s the way we plan to go on - adding lots more sparkle to Edinburgh’s hospitality scene.”

