Chantelle Stewart: Missing Falkirk woman is found safe and well

A missing Falkirk woman has been traced safe and well.

By Rachel Mackie
24 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 2:40pm

Chantelle Stewart was reported missing from the Falkirk area, and was last seen in Edinburgh’s Princes Street on Saturday night (January 28).

In an online statement, police wrote: “Police Scotland can confirm that 25-year-old Chantelle Stewart, who has been reported missing from the Falkirk area and last seen in Edinburgh, has been traced safe and well. “We’d like to thank the public for their assistance.”

Chantelle Stewart: Missing Falkirk woman trace safe and well
