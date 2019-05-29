Children evacuated from Livingston high school after 'military device' found

Children and staff were evacuated from a Livingston secondary school today after the discovery of a suspected military artefact.

In a message posted on social media today, West Lothian Council said: "All parents/carers whose children attend Inveralmond Community High School should have received this message via GroupCall but pupils have been moved from ICHS following the discovery of a suspected military artefact.

"As a precautionary measure, and until the device is examined by specialist officers, pupils & staff have been moved to nearby schools and lunch will be provided.

"We anticipate that pupils can return to ICHS later this afternoon and pick up/end of school day arrangements will be unaffected. A further update will be provided later this afternoon."