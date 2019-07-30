Chinese restaurant opening in Edinburgh reveals stunning interior design

A Chinese restaurant group, Tattu, who will open on West Register Street, Edinburgh this autumn has revealed a preview of the stunning interior.

Diners can look forward to dining beneath hand-painted traditional Chinese artwork and an arching tunnel of its signature blossom installation.

Founded by brothers, Adam and Drew Jones, it will be the restaurant’s first in Scotland, and fourth in the UK, joining sites in Manchester, Leeds and Birmingham.

Inspired by Scotland’s cosmopolitan capital, Tattu Edinburgh will pay homage to the relationship between ‘traditional and contemporary’; complete with a Chinois-style interior that features intricate wooden fretwork, antique furnishings and chinoiserie fabric panelling partnered with polished marble walls and reflective finishes to provide a modern twist.

Managing Director, Adam Jones, said:“As a cosmopolitan city where ‘traditional meets contemporary’, Edinburgh completely resonates with Tattu and the kind of unique experience we want to create for our diners.

“The offering in the city is incredibly diverse and contains some amazing operators.

“We hope that Tattu will be a welcome addition to this exciting dining scene with our twist on modern Chinese cuisine.”

When Tattu opens, the 140-cover split-level restaurant will occupy the ground and basement level of in the newly refurbished Mint Building.

Renowned for its Chinese-inspired cuisine, they combine traditional ingredients and classic flavours with new ideas to create a distinctive dining experience with innovative dim sum and delicious sharing plates.

In their other restaurants around the country Tattu’s signature dishes include the Beef Fillet and Caramel Soy and the delicate Seared Tuna with Truffle Aioli but the Edinburgh menu will also include a number of exclusive dishes developed by Executive Chef, Andrew Lassetter and his team, including dedicated Tempura and Raw sections.

Edinburgh guests will also be amongst the first to sample their all new Winter Dessert selection with the introduction of the Chocolate Brownie Pagoda, inspired by the Chinese temples, featuring layers of homemade brownie topped with a chocolate parcel containing a sumptuous mascarpone ice cream.

Tattu Edinburgh will also offer a dedicated lunchtime menu, Taste of Tattu, providing guests with a premium express lunch of two or three courses priced at £24 or £28.

With an opening date earmarked for October, Tattu will be running a soft launch period where diners can sample the cuisine and service with 50 per cent off food. To be in with an exclusive chance to book sign up now at www.tattu.co.uk/edinburgh.

The site will create a total of 80 jobs for the city with recruitment now underway for all positions including front of house, kitchen and bar.

For details on how to apply, visit www.tattu.co.uk/careers.