Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry blasts critics who called Edinburgh outfits 'too revealing'

Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry has blasted critics who called her gig outfits 'too revealing' - saying her clothes express her feminity.

The Glasgow singer, aged 31, hit back at people who accused her of not dressing appropriately to performing on stage.

The comments came after the band headlined Edinburgh's Summer Sessions on Sunday night.

But frontwoman Lauren took to social media to address her critics in a lengthy post which went viral with more than 5,000 likes.

Lauren, a former University of Strathclyde student who rose to fame with synth-pop band Chvrches, said people were trying to 'weaponise' her gender against her.

Lauren posted: "To the people saying that my gig outfits are too revealing/ I shouldn't dress like that if I don't want men to comment on it: I disagree.

"This argument assumes women only dress for the attention of men. When I dress for shows, I want to own my gender and my feminity.

"I want my performance image to be inherently feminine and tough as f**k because that is how I want to pretend to be - to myself, and to the women and young girls who come to our gigs.

"I don't need to pretend to be one of the lads because I am not one.

READ MORE - Nora Quoirin: Body found in search for missing 15-year-old



"How I dress is part of how I express myself creatively and how I want to communicate our message.

"It's about trying not to be ashamed of your own gender and identity, even when people tell you that you should be; about not being scared into hiding yourself because of the actions of others."

"People have tried to weaponise my gender against me since the start of my career as a musician.

"It happens now but it also happened when I was wearing baggy flannel shirts and jeans, because it's not really about what a woman is wearing.

"It never is.

READ MORE - Human bones washed onto street after graveyard hit by heavy rain



"It's about claiming ownership of women's bodies and women's narratives.

"So I will continue dressing like a gothic Power Puff girl with Big Witch Energy and I hope that you'll all do whatever your version is of that is too.

"Everyone else will just have to deal with it. My body, my life, my choice.