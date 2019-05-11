‘Clearly Harry and Meghan have copied us’ - Meet South Queensferry dad’s children Archie and Harrison

When it comes to being a royal namesake South Queensferry brothers Archie and Harrison Pryde are living in the limelight.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first child Archie Harrison, who is seventh-in-line to the throne, on Monday, May 6 and when the news hit social media, John Pryde, dad and owner of G:Room hairdresser, couldn’t quite believe it.

Archie, Harrison and baby Rosie

“I was getting texts and Facebook messages saying have you seen this? It’s just a bit of fun, but clearly the royals have copied us,” he joked.

When John and wife Lynne discovered they were expecting for the second time, their son Archie, now 12, helped choose the name Harrison who is now four.

And just six months ago, baby Rosie joined the Pryde family.

“We’re expecting Harry and Meghan to announce a baby Rosie in the future,” John laughed.