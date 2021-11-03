Cleo Smith: 4-year-old girl missing for more than two weeks in Australia found alive and safe
A four-year-old girl has been found alive in a locked house after being reported missing 18 days ago in a remote part of Western Australia.
Cleo Smith had disappeared on October 16 from her family’s tent at a campsite near the town of Carnarvon.
She was discovered in the early hours of Wednesday after a massive search got underway following her disappearance.
A 36-year-old man is in custody and is being questioned by detectives.
Police officers forced their way into a house on Wednesday and Detective Sergeant Cameron Blaine discovered the four-year-old girl in one of the rooms.
He said later that he wanted to be “absolutely sure” it was her and asked “what’s your name?” three times before she responded saying Cleo.
The family, who had made desperate pleas for her safe return, have now been reunited.
Her mother, Ellie Smith, said on Instagram that their family “is whole again.”
Commissioner Chris Dawson said that police footage of Cleo’s rescue, which has not been released, showed her “as well as could be expected in the circumstances”, and “smiling”.
He said: "I think Australia is rejoicing.
"To find a little girl - a vulnerable little girl - after 18 days. You know, obviously people think the worst, but importantly hope was never lost."
He added that she was receiving medical care following her rescue.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison tweeted it was "wonderful, relieving news".
Authorities say the man in custody has no connection to the Smith family and no charges have been laid.