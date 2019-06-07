Coastal pop-up brings life to abandoned North Berwick hotel

The Herringbone team behind the Goldenacre watering hole on Trinity Road and the seaside eatery in North Berwick have created a summer pop up bar which will open on June 12 at the abandoned County Hotel in North Berwick.

The Beach Hut North Berwick pop-up will breathe life into the high street hotel that has lain empty since it closed last year.

Serving a mix of local fish, meat and vegetarian dishes in a beach/street food concept, the pop-up will celebrate life by the sea with innovative dishes such as tubs of cockle popcorn, steamed beach buns filled with Teriyaki salmon or Hoisin jackfruit which will sit alongside classic beach style food followed by Prosecco pops or Lucas ice-cream.

Slushy cocktails, a selection of spritz cocktails and non-alcoholic fizzes will share the bar with a few coastal wines from around the world and draught local and international beers. Working with close local neighbours Steampunk, Beach Hut will pour simple coffees from the best roastery around.

Operations manager Ash Bairstow, said: “We have an amazing community spirit in North Berwick and look forward to the opportunity of opening this great outdoor space, injecting some life into the old bar and restaurant and creating a new food and drink offering not available in the area.

"Bringing our take of street food - or beach food - from our travels and adventures, we are keen to complement the already burgeoning food and drink scene in North Berwick."

