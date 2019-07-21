Coastguards rescue dog named Bella after she 'swam out to sea' chasing wildlife in East Lothian

A dog named Bella had to be rescued by coastguards in East Lothian after she swam out to sea while trying to round-up some wildlife.

The North Berwick Coastguard Rescue Team were called to Fisherrow Links in Musselburgh at around 7.30pm on Friday, July 18 after Bella's owner called for help.

7-year-old Bella had taken it upon herself to round up some local wildlife

Bella had broken her lead chasing wildlife and entered the water at the River Esk at Fisherrow Links in Musselburgh.

The 7-year-old pointer had taken it upon herself to round up some local wildlife having come off her lead which led to her taking an extended swim out to sea.

Her owner dialled 999 to seak help. Bella was in the water for around an hour in total.

Writing on Facebook, the North Berwick Coastguard Rescue Team said: "Having tried several options her owner did absolutely the right thing in contacting 999 and asking the Coastguard for assistance.

"On scene Coastguard Rescue Officers kept eyes on Bella as she continued to swim after wildlife, disobeying pleas from officers and her owners to return to shore.

"As Coastguard rescue officers suited in drysuits to enter the water and retrieve Bella, an exhausted pointer finally came ashore, around an hour after she began her swim!

"Exhausted but unhurt she was reunited with her grateful owner who will be grounding her for some time!

"If you see someone in difficulty or something you are concerned about on the shoreline, beaches, cliffs, mud or water, call 999 immediately and ask for the Coastguard"