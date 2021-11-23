Coldplay donate signed vinyl to Edinburgh charity Tiny Changes for auction

Coldplay have donated a one-off signed vinyl to Tiny Changes, the Edinburgh-based charity.

Hutchison died by suicide aged 36 in 2018 after suffering with mental health issues, and following his death his family founded Tiny Changes.

The charity aims to improve mental health in children and young people in Scotland and borrows a lyric from the Frightened Rabbit song Head Rolls Off (“While I’m alive, I’ll make tiny changes to Earth”).

Tiny Changes are now set to auction off the signed 7″ vinyl pressing of Coldplay’s Champion of the World.

Champion Of The World interpolates Hutchison’s track Los Angeles Be Kind’ (released as part of his Owl John side project in 2014).

The double A-side features Cry, Cry, Cry from the band’s eighth album Everyday Life.

Released by Third Man Records, the two-colour vinyl is a limited edition of one with hand-drawn artwork personally signed by the members of Coldplay, including singer Chris Martin.

The auction will begin on eBay on November 28 at 6pm, with bidding starting at £1.

Speaking about the auction, Tiny Changes said in a statement: “In 2019, Coldplay’s Everyday Life album included a song called Champion Of The World which interpolated Scott’s Los Angeles Be Kind (from his 2014 Owl John side project).

“To celebrate Scott on this special date, Coldplay have donated a unique, signed 7” vinyl pressing of Champion Of The World, which Tiny Changes will be auctioning off on eBay, to help young minds feel better.

“This red and blue 7” – pressed by Third Man Records in conjunction with Coldplay’s label Parlophone – is the only vinyl single of ‘Champion Of The World’ which will ever be made.”

In October, some of Scotland’s top musicians honoured Frightened Rabbit’s second studio album with a new award for its enduring influence.

The Selkirk indie-rock band’s 2008 release, The Midnight Organ Fight, was awarded the inaugural Modern Scottish Classic Award after voting by the 10 artists shortlisted for the Scottish Album of the Year (SAY).

The record, which includes songs the Modern Leper and Keep Yourself Warm, was chosen as an album from Scotland’s past which still inspires music being made today.

