Concerns for woman, 38, missing in North Berwick since Saturday

Police in East Lothian are searching for a woman reported missing in North Berwick.

Blue Hesse, aged 38, was last seen around 4pm on Saturday 1st June in the Athelstaneford area, and is believed to have travelled to the Binning Memorial Wood area later that evening.

Blue is white, 5ft 3ins tall, of medium build, with short dark hair that's styled in a mohawk and shaved at the sides.

She has a vertical line tattooed on her chin, tattoos on her left fingers and a full sleeve tattoo on her left arm.

Inspector Helen Miller of Haddington Police Station said: "There are significant concerns for Blue's welfare and a number of resources are involved in the ongoing search activity.

"Anyone who may have been in the Binning Memorial Wood area since this time and saw Blue, or those with any relevant information which could assist with our inquiries, are urged to get in touch."

Information can be passed to Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident 5627 of 1st June.