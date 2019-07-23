Confidence in crematoriums ‘restored’ after ashes crisis

Public confidence in crematoriums “appears to have been restored” in the wake of the baby ashes scandal, according to a new report.

Inspector of Crematoria Robert Swanson said changes to working practices had boosted the rate of ashes recovery to “100 per cent”, despite hundreds of parents still not knowing the final resting place of their children.

The report comes six years after it emerged the ashes of more than 250 babies who were stillborn or died shortly after coming out of the womb had been secretly buried over a 45-year period at Mortonhall Crematorium in the Capital.

However, Mr Swanson – appointed to the position following a 2015 report by Lord Bonomy – said issues had been handled in a “positive way”, although he acknowledged there had not been “100 per cent accuracy”.

His latest report revealed that on one occasion following two cremations the ashes had been placed in the wrong caskets.

This error was only revealed when a grieving relative opened a casket, to discover the identity label on the bag of ashes showed they came from another person.

In another case the dead person’s family believed the ashes of their loved one had been scattered in a garden of remembrance, but the remains had instead been retained at the crematorium for nine months.

In both these cases, Mr Swanson said that working practices at the crematoriums involved had been changed in a bid to prevent any reoccurrence.

Lord Bonomy made more than 64 recommendations for working changes following his report in 2015.

Mr Swanson said that report “undoubtedly had a negative effect on public confidence, particularly as regards working practices at many of the crematoria”.

He added: “The fact that all crematoria have maintained a 100 per cent recovery rate over the past four years demonstrates the changes implemented since the two reports have been effective.”

“However, having recovered ashes there is a need to ensure 100 per cent accuracy in all aspects of their handling.

“That unfortunately has not been the case. One error in the handling of ashes is one too many.”