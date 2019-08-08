Contini's Scottish Cafe & Restaurant unveils fresh makeover

The Scottish Cafe & Restaurant in Edinburgh’s Scottish National Gallery on the Mound has re-opened its doors to the public in time for the capital’s Festival season, following an extensive seven-month refurbishment.

It also now benefits from improved accessibility with direct access from the adjoining section of East Princes Street Gardens entrance.

The fresh new look interior champions many Scottish designers and has improved accessibility

The independent, family business is owned and operated by celebrated Edinburgh restaurateurs, Victor and Carina Contini.

The fresh new look interior champions many Scottish designers such as Jackie Fisken of Edinburgh’s Ampersand, Annie and Lachlen Stewart of ANTA, Bute Fabrics, and Glasgow designer, Timorous Beasties.

Their menu showcases the very best seasonal and local Scottish produce.

Popular favourites on the menu include Cullen Skink, Aberdeen butteries, classic fish and chips and Knickerbocker Glory.

They also offer High Tea for two with a selection of cakes baked in-house.

The Contini’s own kitchen garden on the outskirts of Edinburgh, continues to supply the restaurant with daily harvests of edible flowers, herbs, salad leaves and berries. Their honey comes from their own hives situated at Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art One.

Carina Contini said: “Following the seven-month redevelopment, our new and returning customers will now benefit from improved accessibility from Princes Street Gardens. Our terrace will be open shortly with stunning views over the city.

“We very much look forward to sharing the Victor Welcome and delivering a five star visitor experience for all our guests in our beautiful new restaurant. Our favourite dishes are as good if not better than ever. The space is now on one level which adds a whole new energy and we’re all loving it.”

The restaurant is open for breakfast daily from 9am (10am on Sundays), with lunch service commencing at noon and running until one hour before gallery closing times.

2019 marks the 100th anniversary of the Contini family’s arrival in Edinburgh from Lazio in Italy. As third generation Italian Scots, Victor and Carina continue to champion independent family businesses in Scotland and still buy from some of the producers their grandparents worked with. Their current supplier list includes over 70 artisan growers and producers. They also change their menus with the seasons.

Victor and Carina also stay true to their Italian Scots roots and maintain tradition and authenticity as part of their food-centric philosophy to attract custom and tourism to Edinburgh.

