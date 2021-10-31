Hundreds took to the streets for COP26

Hundreds of demonstrators walked from George IV Bridge, Bank Street, North Bank Street, Market Street, Jeffrey Street and Canongate and headed to the Scottish Parliament at Holyrood at about 1pm for a rally.

Campaigners held a banner reading “COP26: We Are Watching You” as they paraded through the city centre.

One protester could be seen holding a sign that said “Act Now”, while some waved flags and wore masks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Participant Mike Grant, 61, from Rosewell, Midlothian, said: "I am marching today to make clear to those gathering for Cop26 that the people demand far bolder and far faster action now.

"Every fraction of a degree avoided is a life, a town, a species saved somewhere in the world.

"Our children's children deserve nothing less from a generation that did so much to cause the problem."

Another activist from Edinburgh who works in social care said: "I'm an ordinary person and have never thought of myself as an activist, but this will take every one of us, on the streets, demanding that our governments treat this like the emergency it is.

PIC: Matt Donlan

"If you have children, if you know children, the future looks terrifying, but the worst can be averted if our leaders act decisively now."

Thousands of activists have also gathered at the summit in Glasgow this weekend to make their concerns known to the world leaders around the negotiating table.

Up to 30,000 people will descend on Scotland's largest city from Sunday until November 14 for the crucial climate change talks.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.