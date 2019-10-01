Couple to open Edinburgh's 'first honey store in decades' in Easter Road

Many independent businesses in Edinburgh have had to close down in the last few years.

But that’s not the case for these two busy beekeepers who have just set up shop.

A range of flavoured honey will be sold.

Andrew Zalewski and Marta Kozlowska will be opening Edinburgh’s only honey store, Edinburgh Honey Co, next week in 178 Easter Road.

Andrew said Edinburgh used to be home to a honey store in Victoria Street, but according to his knowledge, they will be the only honey specialist shop in the city today.

The couple originally sold honey online, made using Andrew’s grandfather’s bees back in Poland.

But in the last couple of years, the bee enthusiasts have spread their wings in Scotland and now own 50 hives – which adds up to about half a million bees – that are kept in Haddington.

Some of the honey which will be sold.

“My family history also lies in Scotland, so it’s great to be able to start selling honey made by bees here,” said Andrew.

“Our hives pollinate different estates or farms in areas including Gleneagles and Perthshire.”

This year is Andrew and Marta’s second harvest and they are looking forward to selling both honey from Poland and Scotland in their shop.

The new venue not only offers more of a buzz about town, but boasts more than ten different varieties of honey.

Their newly branded honey is already used in Gleneagles hotels, where they serve it with breakfast, and they have had several more exciting offers.

“Just to mention a few we have honey that has a natural, coriander flavour from the bees pollinating on that specific plant, and then we have ginger infused honey that everyone says taste like Christmas. It really does taste like Christmas.

“And there’s more, but you just have to come in and try it.”

The honey is all raw, meaning it’s not pasteurised and is fresh and local.

“It’s old school style, we are doing it just like my grandparents – paper bags and not too much interference with the honey,” Andrew added.

All Andrew and Marta’s products are also sold in 100 percent recyclable and sustainable packaging.

They will be displayed upstairs, and any infusions take place in the downstairs part of the building where Andrew will primarily be at work.

“What’s so great about bees is when you make any mess with the honey, you can just let them go wherever spilt honey is and they lick it all up till it’s squeaky clean.”

“We have also been approached by AirBnB to offer beekeeping experiences for next year which should be good.”

She is also looking into stocking beauty products made with honey in the near future and to host tastings and bee movie nights in the shop.