Covid Scotland: 2,370 new cases and 16 deaths in the past 24 hours
Scotland has recorded 16 coronavirus-related deaths and 2,370 new cases in the past 24 hours, the latest Scottish Government figures show.
The 2,370 new cases of Covid represents a positivity rate of 10.6%.
There have been 16 new reported deaths of people who have tested positive for the virus.
Since yesterday, 73 people were in intensive care and 1,027 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed Covid.
In the vaccination process, 4,184,574 people have received their first dose and 3,832,498 have received their second dose.
Since the start of the outbreak, as at September 28, a total of 560,334 people in Scotland have tested positive for the virus.
For the week 12 to 18 September, the ONS Covid-19 Infection Survey estimates that 1 in 45 people in the community population in Scotland had the coronavirus. This equates to around 120,200 people.