The new figures from latest Scottish Government update take the number of people who have died within 28 days of a positive Covid test to 10,431.

On Friday, 17 people who died with a positive coronavirus test were recorded.

Last week, there were 121 deaths involving COVID-19, a decrease of 25 on the previous week, according to analysis published by the Scottish Government on Wednesday.

The World Health Organisation recommends looking at several indicators when considering whether the epidemic is controlled. One of these is a decline in the number of deaths among confirmed and probable cases at least for the last 3 weeks.

As of 30 January 2022, there have been a total of 12,946 deaths registered where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The first mention of COVID-19 in a registered death certificate was the week beginning 16 March 2020.

The latest covid stats.

The latest data also states there were 990 people in hospital on Friday with recently confirmed Covid, down from 1,042 on Thursday.

The number of people requiring intensive care for longer than 28 days decreased from 27 to 25.

The new cases include those identified using either a first lateral flow device (LFD) or polymerase chain reaction (PCR) positive test.

The figures also showed that across Scotland, 4,419,733 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination, 4,134,606 have received their second dose, and 3,314,502 have received a third dose or booster.

