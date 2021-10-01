The NHS Scotland Covid Status app continues to face technicial issues for many users across Scotland on Friday.

The NHS Scotland Covid Status app only became available to download on mobile devices at about 5pm on Thursday night- a day before the Scottish Government rolled out the vaccine passport requirements.

After many people took to social media last night to complain about being unable to sign in to the app, the problems have continued into Friday.

Many people say they are unable to access their vaccination status through the app, naming the app set up a ‘nightmare’ and ‘infuriating.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Government said the large volume of people accessing the app at once could be a reason behind the glitch. A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Some people may be experiencing issues which are likely to be caused by extremely high initial traffic and a large number of users trying to access the app at once.

“We advise people whose data is not found to try again a couple of hours later.”

However, hours later, and into the day of the vaccine passport requirement being rolled out, people are still facing issues.

On Friday afternoon, one user tweeted: “Just as well I’ve no plans to go out tonight - trying to get set up with @scotgov’s NHS Scotland COVID Status app is a nightmare.

"Tried on several occasions now, with no success. Should have been robustly tested before being deployed #covidapp #covidpassport

Another said: “Scotland’s Covid Vaccine Status app may be the most infuriating app I’ve ever used.”

A user said he was left being told ‘he did not exist’: “NHS Scotland is a FAIL for the Covid Status App. Got past the face verification today. All further details entered correctly (inc CHI number) but according to the App, I do not exist. What a shambles.”

The app is meant to allow users to display proof of their covid vaccine status to access the likes of nightclubs or large events.

The app, or a per version of a vaccine certificate, will be needed to enter some events and venues, such as nightclubs, from Friday in Scotland as the Scottish Government roll out the vaccine passport requirements.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.