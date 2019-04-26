Craig Ferguson to perform first UK stand-up show for 25 years at the Fringe

Scottish-born Hollywood star Craig Ferguson is returning to the Fringe, where he first made his name as Bing Hitler in 1986, for his first UK stand-up comedy show for 25 years this summer.

The Cumbernauld comic and TV presenter, who found fame after relocating from Scotland to Los Angeles in the mid-1990s, made his name at the Festival in 1986 appearing under the name "Bing Hitler."

But now it has been revealed he will be back for a one-off show at the 3000-capacity Playhouse on the last weekend of the Fringe.

Ferguson has been touring American with a new stand-up tour, Hobo Fabulous, since last autumn.

Promoters Gilded Balloon said his Fringe show would feature "100 per cent all new material, for one night only."

Ferguson said: "What the world needs now more than ever is an ageing, unhinged vagrant travelling from place to place ranting nonsense into a microphone."

Ferguson, who is about to release his memoirs, made his name in America in the sitcom The Drew Carey Show, before finding huge success with his own chat shows.

He brought a late-night live version of his chat show to the Fringe two years ago.

Ferguson returned to Scotland most recently to film a cameo role in the penultimate series of Still Game.