Dad kicks off free winter footie camps for kids after smashing target to feed families in need

James Murphy and charity uthink launch footie camps for kids

Dad-of-two James Murphy has just smashed his target of providing 100,000 meals to families in communities in the capital, after he started the Food for Families project in January with charity uthink.

Mr Murphy, from Gilmerton, has also dished out 4,500 slices of pizza to communities in Moredun and Niddrie as well as refugee families newly settled in Fife as part of the charity’s new Pizza in the Park events, which he ran over the summer.

The 32-year-old, a community support worker, also teamed up with Sandys Community Centre, Pizza Geeks, Javits Gilmerton & Street Soccer to deliver three football camps for dozens of kids.

Now he’s gearing up to the winter footie camps starting in November for 8 to 12-year-olds and hopes they will prove just as popular.

He said: "Pizza in the park was about bringing communities back together through food and fun, after lockdowns. The football camps over the summer holidays were brilliant, just so positive to see kids getting access to coaching and quality equipment. We rounded it off with a big community tournament day, with 82 children coming together from the camps to play football together.

“We hope the winter camps will take off too. This year so many have lost jobs or are worried about money. Kids can get outside, be active, have fun and parents know they are they are safe, occupied and burning off energy. It’s amazing to see how the kids benefit and how they’ve all made pals.”

