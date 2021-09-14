Dalkeith Country Park’s Spectacle of Light is a visual extravaganza of colourful lights for the whole family to enjoy this Christmas at the Fort Douglas Adventure Park.

People are invited to take a magical woodland walk to experience the new luminescent Bloom feature, and to discover the new installations for 2021 – which include the Nutcracker Garden and the flickering Field of Fire.

Hot chocolate, Mulled wine and marshmallows to toast by the fire pit will be available to enjoy at the winter wonderland

The early bird tickets are on sale at 20 per cent off until September 30.

If you are planning a trip this year, the Spectacle of Light runs from 4.30pm – 7pm on December 4 – 5, 10 – 12, 16 – 23 and 27 – 31.

The final date available is January 2, 2022.

