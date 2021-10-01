The supermarket first opened on Newmills Road in Dalkeith in 2000 but closed last year to undergo renovation work, including an extension and general modernisation.

The refurbishment is part of Lidl GB’s £1.3 billion investment programme which is taking place across the whole of the UK in 2020 and 2021.

The Dalkeith shop – now 1,670 square metres – is due to officially open at 8am on October 28 and has created a number of new jobs in the local area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be open between 8am and 10pm everyday.

Lidl GB’s Regional Head of Property, Gordon Rafferty, said: “We would like to thank all those who have played a part in making our Dalkeith store Lidl’s biggest and best yet.

"It’s fantastic to be able to offer people a superb shopping experience, while also creating more jobs.

"We look forward to serving our multi-award winning products to the local community.”

Dalkeith Lidl is set to reopen after renovations have made it the largest branch in Scotland.

The multi-million pound investment will see Lidl’s across the country getting upgraded facilities including rapid electric vehicle charging spaces and fresh toilets and baby changing units.

The site in Dalkeith will have money-back recycling stations installed in preparation for the Scottish Government’s Deposit Return scheme rollout in July next year.

The retailer's ever-growing estate of over 100 stores spans from Kirkwall in the north of Scotland, to Stranraer in the south - offering products from over 60 Scottish suppliers.

Since establishing itself in Great Britain in 1994, Lidl has grown and today has more than 25,000 employees, over 800 stores and 13 distribution centres in England, Scotland and Wales.

Extending outside the UK, it is one of Europe’s leading food retail organisations with a presence in 32 countries around the world. The supermarket has over 310,000 employees globally and currently operates around 11,200 stories, with more than 200 warehouses and distribution centres.

Lidl is part of the Schwarz Group, a worldwide retail group, which generated a turnover of 113.3 billion euros in the 2019 financial year.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.