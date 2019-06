DANDERHALL’s Keryn Matthew is celebrating being crowned Miss Scotland 2019.

Keryn, 24, a former Edinburgh University student, said: “This is a dream come true for me and a huge honour to have the opportunity to represent my country. It’s not quite sunk in yet and I can’t thank everyone enough for their well wishes. Towards the end of this year I will be representing Scotland at Miss World in Thailand. I’m very patriotic and proud of all things Scottish.”