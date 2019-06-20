Delivery driver 'gives middle finger' to wheelchair user after blocking her vehicle in Musselburgh

A wheelchair user with advanced chronic kidney disease (CKD) was left "disgusted" after a delivery driver mounted the pavement and blocked the access to her van.

Ann Grigor was in Musselburgh for an opticians appointment this afternoon and returned to see the dpd vehicle parked behind her car - and partly up on the kerb - outside of the town's police station. She said her vehicle was in a disabled space, had a sticker on display and could not be moved as there was another car parked right in front.

The delivery van in Musselburgh.

READ MORE: Vandals smash police car at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary while officers deal with midnight emergency

The 58-year-old said she and her husband waited for about 10 minutes until the driver returned and claimed that, when her husband confronted him, the driver responded with abuse and "gave them the middle finger."

Mrs Grigor, who has stage four CKD, said: "He got in and started to reverse his van on to oncoming traffic and it caused chaos. Everyone was peeping their horns at him. I've never seen such careless driving in a long time. He could have hit an elderly person or a child.

"A lot of elderly people do their shopping there and you often see people out with their carers. I am disgusted with it."

The van in Musselburgh.

Mrs Grigor, of North Berwick, is confined to a wheelchair because of her stage four CKD. She says the advanced stage of her condition means her kidneys could collapse at any time, something she says has happened twice in the space of the last three years.

She says if her kidneys were to fail, she would need to get to a hospital within two hours to be put on dialysis, a procedure to remove waste and excess fluid from the blood. Left untreated, it could cause several unpleasant symptoms and eventually be fatal.

Mrs Grigor also has a stoma bag and said she may have needed to get into her vehicle suddenly to deal with that.

Typical symptoms of advanced CKD include tiredness, nausea, shortness of breath and swolen feet and hands.

Mrs Grigor took the pictures of the delivery van just before 1pm on Thursday, June 20th.

Dpd has been contacted for comment.