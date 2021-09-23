Denis Findlay was last seen around 5 pm on Tuesday at the train station in the Capital, although he is from the Dunfermline area.

The 74-year-old has been described as 5 ft 2ins, of slight build, with short grey/white hair and he may walk with a stoop.

It is unknown what clothing he was wearing and police have described him as vulnerable.

Concern is growing in the days he has been missing, particularly with the change in weather.

In a statement on social medial, Police Scotland said: “Enquiries so far would suggest Denis may have travelled to the south west area of Fife by bus on Wednesday, 15 September.

"Denis is a keen camper, has knowledge of the mining areas in Comrie and Oakley and may have camping equipment with him.”

Sergeant Gayle Stewart from Dunfermline Police Station commented: “Denis has been known to go off on his own for a few days, but never for this length of time, and it is out of character for him not to be in touch with his family.

“Concern is growing for his wellbeing, particularly due to his age and the change in weather, and I would appeal to anyone who may have seen him, or has knowledge of his whereabouts, to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 1115 of Friday, 17 September, 2021.”

